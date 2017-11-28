10 cầu thủ kiến tạo nhiều nhất NHA: Fabregas bám sát huyền thoại MU

Top 10 cầu thủ kiến tạo nhiều nhất lịch sử Premier League gồm những gương mặt sau:
10. Gareth Barry (Aston Villa, Man City, Everton, West Brom) - 61 kiến tạo.
9. Young (Watford, Aston Villa, Man United) - 62 kiến tạo.
8. David Silva (Man City) - 74 kiến tạo.
7. James Milner (Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool) - 77 kiến tạo.
6. Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 80 kiến tạo.
5. Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Man City) - 96 kiến tạo.
4. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) - 99 kiến tạo.
3. Rooney (Everton, Man United) - 104 kiến tạo.
2. Fabregas (Arsenal, Chelsea) - 111 kiến tạo.
1. Ryan Giggs (Man United) - 131 kiến tạo.
