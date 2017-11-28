10 cầu thủ kiến tạo nhiều nhất NHA: Fabregas bám sát huyền thoại MU

Cập nhật lúc: 15:45 28/11/2017 (GMT+7)

VOV.VN - Top 10 cầu thủ kiến tạo nhiều nhất lịch sử Ngoại hạng Anh (NHA), Fabregas tạm đứng thứ 2 sau huyền thoại Ryan Giggs của MU.

Hoàng Yến/VOV.VN
