Clip Atletico 1-0 Leicester City: Griezmann tỏa sáng

VOV.VN - Clip Atletico 1-0 Leicester City tứ kết lượt đi Champions League, Griezmann ghi bàn thắng duy nhất ở phút 28 trên chấm 11m.

Griezmann  ghi bàn thắng duy nhất trên chấm 11m ở phút 28 giúp Atletico giành chiến thắng 1-0 trước Leicester City. Mời quý độc giả xem clip bàn thắng trận Atletico 1-0 Leicester City./.

Clip Atletico 1-0 Leicester City tứ kết Champions League

Chung cuộc: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City

Ghi bàn: Griezmann (28’)

Đội hình xuất phát

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis, Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann, Torres.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.

 

PV/VOV.VN Clip Hoofoot

