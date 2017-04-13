Clip Atletico 1-0 Leicester City: Griezmann tỏa sáng

Griezmann ghi bàn thắng duy nhất trên chấm 11m ở phút 28 giúp Atletico giành chiến thắng 1-0 trước Leicester City. Mời quý độc giả xem clip bàn thắng trận Atletico 1-0 Leicester City./.
Clip Atletico 1-0 Leicester City tứ kết Champions League
Chung cuộc: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City
Ghi bàn: Griezmann (28’)
Đội hình xuất phát
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis, Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann, Torres.
Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.