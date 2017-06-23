Real và những CLB “buôn may bán đắt” nhất làng túc cầu

Không phải Real, cũng không phải Barca hay MU, Benfica là CLB kiếm được nhiều tiền nhất từ việc bán cầu thủ. Dưới đây là 10 đội bóng “buôn may bán đắt” nhất làng túc cầu:
Sevilla- 464,2 triệu Euro: Dani Alves (35,5 triệu Euro), Krychowiak (33.6 triệu Euro), Gameiro (32 triệu Euro)
Inter- 482,2 triệu Euro: Ibrahimovic (69,5 triệu Euro), Ronaldo (45 triệu Euro), Kovacic (31 triệu Euro)…
Real Madrid- 528,6 triệu Euro: Di Maria (75 triệu Euro), Oezil (47 triệu Euro)…
Juventus- 534,2 triệu Euro: Pogba (105 triệu Euro), Zidane (73,5 triệu Euro), Vidal (37 triệu Euro)…
Atletico Madrid- 578,5 triệu Euro: Falcao (43 triệu Euro), Jackson Martinez (42 triệu Euro), Diego Costa (38 triệu Euro)…
Liverpool- 588,3 triệu Euro: Luis Suarez (81,72 triệu Euro), Sterling (62,5 triệu Euro), Fernando Torres (58,5 triệu Euro)…
Tottenham- 598,4 triệu Euro: Gareth Bale (101 triệu Euro), Berbatov (38 triệu Euro), Modric (30 triệu Euro), Carrick (27,2 triệu Euro)
Chelsea: 625,9 triệu Euro: Oscar (60 triệu Euro), David Luiz (49,5 triệu Euro), Mata (44,73 triệu Euro)…
Porto- 721,6 triệu Euro: James Rodriguez (45 triệu Euro), Hulk (40 triệu Euro), Falcao (40 triệu Euro)..
Benfica- 727,5 triệu Euro: Witsel (40 triệu Euro), Ederson (40 triệu Euro), Lindelof (35 triệu Euro), Renato Sanches (35 triệu Euro) và Di Maria (33 triệu Euro)...
