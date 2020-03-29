10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới: Messi không có đối thủ

Top 10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới ở thời điểm hiện tại theo thống kê của France Football bao gồm cả tiền lương, thưởng, quảng cáo... gồm những gương mặt sau:
10 - Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) - thu nhập 27 triệu euro/năm.
9 - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - thu nhập 29 triệu euro/năm.
8 - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - thu nhập 33 triệu euro/năm.
7 - Andrés Iniesta (Kobe) - thu nhập 34 triệu euro/năm.
6 - Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - thu nhập 38 triệu euro/năm.
5 - Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona) - thu nhập 38 triệu euro/năm.
4 - Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - thu nhập 38 triệu euro/năm.
3 - Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - thu nhập 95 triệu euro/năm.
2 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - thu nhập 118 triệu euro/năm.
1 - Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) - thu nhập 131 triệu euro/năm./.