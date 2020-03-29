10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới: Messi không có đối thủ

10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới: Messi không có đối thủ

VOV.VN - Top 10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới ở thời điểm hiện tại theo thống kê của France Football, Messi vượt trội so với những người còn lại.
10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 1
Top 10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới ở thời điểm hiện tại theo thống kê của France Football bao gồm cả tiền lương, thưởng, quảng cáo... gồm những gương mặt sau:
10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 2

10 - Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) - thu nhập 27 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 3

9 - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - thu nhập 29 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 4

8 - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - thu nhập 33 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 5

7 - Andrés Iniesta (Kobe) - thu nhập 34 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 6

6 - Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - thu nhập 38 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 7

5 - Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona) - thu nhập 38 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 8

4 - Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - thu nhập 38 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 9

3 - Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - thu nhập 95 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 10

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - thu nhập 118 triệu euro/năm.

10 cau thu co thu nhap cao nhat the gioi: messi khong co doi thu hinh 11
1 - Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) - thu nhập 131 triệu euro/năm./.

Hoàng Yến/VOV.VN

Ảnh Getty Images

Từ khóa
10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới top 10 cầu thủ có thu nhập cao nhất thế giới messi ronaldo neymar
GM_PC_ARTICLE_ARTICLE_2

Tin liên quan

Dable_PC_Detail_After_Related

Tin cùng chuyên mục

Video đang được xem nhiều

Tiêu điểm

TIN MỚI TRÊN VOV.VN

Bóng đá

Video

SEA Games 30

Dable_PC_Footer
GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_1
Báo điện tử VOV

Ô tô - Xe máy

Sự kiện nổi bật

Dable_PC_Sidebar_Right_1
GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_5
GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_6
GM_PC_ARTICLE_LEFT_FLOATING
GM_PC_ARTICLE_POPUP
Close