10 HLV lương cao nhất Premier League: Solskjaer hít khói Pep Guardiola

Top 10 HLV hưởng lương cao nhất Premier League gồm những gương mặt sau:
1. Pep Guardiola (Man City) 20 triệu bảng/năm.
2. Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham) 8,5 triệu bảng/năm.
3. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) 7,5 triệu bảng/năm.
4. Solskjaer (Man Utd) 7,5 triệu bảng/năm.
5. Pellegrini (West Ham) 7 triệu bảng/năm.
6. Unai Emery (Arsenal) 6 triệu bảng/năm.
7. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) 6 triệu bảng/năm.
8. Lampard (Chelsea) 5,5 triệu bảng/năm.
9. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) 5 triệu bảng/năm.
10. Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) 4 triệu bảng/năm./.