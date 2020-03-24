Bruno Fernandes và những tân binh ra mắt ấn tượng nhất Premier League

VOV.VN - Bruno Fernandes là tân binh thứ 12 giành danh hiệu "Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất tháng" ngay trong tháng đầu tiên thi đấu cho đội bóng mới ở Premier League.
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 1
Bruno Fernandes - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 2 năm 2020 (MU)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 2
Teemu Pukki - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2019 (Norwich)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 3
Anthony Martial - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 9 năm 2015 (MU)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 4
Andre Ayew - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2015 (Swansea)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 5
Diego Costa - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2014 (Chelsea)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 6
Steven Fletcher - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 9 năm 2012 (Sunderland)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 7
Darren Bent - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2005 (Charlton)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 8
Teddy Sheringham - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2003 (Portsmouth)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 9
Robbie Keane - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 1999 (Coventry)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 10
Patrik Berger - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 9 năm 1996 (Liverpool)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 11
David Ginola - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 1995 (Newcastle)
bruno fernandes va nhung tan binh ra mat an tuong nhat premier league hinh 12
Jurgen Klinsmann - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 1994 (Tottenham)

PV/VOV.VN

Theo Daily Mail

