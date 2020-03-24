Bruno Fernandes và những tân binh ra mắt ấn tượng nhất Premier League

Bruno Fernandes - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 2 năm 2020 (MU)
Teemu Pukki - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2019 (Norwich)
Anthony Martial - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 9 năm 2015 (MU)
Andre Ayew - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2015 (Swansea)
Diego Costa - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2014 (Chelsea)
Steven Fletcher - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 9 năm 2012 (Sunderland)
Darren Bent - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2005 (Charlton)
Teddy Sheringham - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 2003 (Portsmouth)
Robbie Keane - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 1999 (Coventry)
Patrik Berger - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 9 năm 1996 (Liverpool)
David Ginola - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 1995 (Newcastle)
Jurgen Klinsmann - Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất Premier League tháng 8 năm 1994 (Tottenham)