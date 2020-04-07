Cựu sao MU và top 10 cầu thủ đá rắn nhất lịch sử Premier League

10. Tim Cahill – Everton - 402 pha phạm lỗi
9. Lucas Leiva – Liverpool - 410 pha phạm lỗi
8. Lee Cattermole – Middlesbrough, Wigan, Sunderland - 422 pha phạm lỗi
7. Peter Crouch – Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke - 425 pha phạm lỗi
6. Antonio Valencia – Wigan, MU - 426 pha phạm lỗi
5. James Milner – Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool - 434 pha phạm lỗi
4. Gabriel Agbonlahor - Aston Villa - 439 pha phạm lỗi
3. Marouane Fellaini – Everton, MU - 588 pha phạm lỗi
2. Kevin Davies – Southampton, Blackburn, Bolton - 605 pha phạm lỗi
1. Gareth Barry – Aston Villa, Man City, Everton, West Brom - 633 pha phạm lỗi