Cựu sao MU và top 10 cầu thủ đá rắn nhất lịch sử Premier League

VOV.VN - Cựu sao MU, Marouane Fellaini đứng thứ 3 trong top 10 cầu thủ phạm lỗi nhiều nhất lịch sử Premier League theo thống kê từ BTC giải.
cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 1

10. Tim Cahill – Everton - 402 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 2

9. Lucas Leiva – Liverpool - 410 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 3

8. Lee Cattermole – Middlesbrough, Wigan, Sunderland - 422 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 4

7. Peter Crouch – Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke - 425 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 5

6. Antonio Valencia – Wigan, MU - 426 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 6

5. James Milner – Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool - 434 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 7

4. Gabriel Agbonlahor - Aston Villa - 439 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 8

3. Marouane Fellaini – Everton, MU - 588 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 9

2. Kevin Davies – Southampton, Blackburn, Bolton - 605 pha phạm lỗi

cuu sao mu va top 10 cau thu da ran nhat lich su premier league hinh 10
1. Gareth Barry – Aston Villa, Man City, Everton, West Brom - 633 pha phạm lỗi

PV/VOV.VN

