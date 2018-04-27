Danh sách 10 “lá chắn thép” tốt nhất 2018: MU, Real vắng bóng

Mới đây, CIES đã bầu chọn ra 10 trung vệ xuất sắc nhất 2018, bất ngờ khi trong đó không có cầu thủ nào của MU và Real. Dưới đây là chi tiết danh sách 10 "lá chắn thép" tốt nhất 2018:
10. Presnel Kimpembe (PSG)
9. Medhi Benatia (Juventus)
8. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
7. Joel Matip (Liverpool)
6. Gerard Pique (Barca)
=4. Raul Albiol (Napoli)
4. Thiago Silva (PSG)
3. Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)
2. Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham)
1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)
Danh sách 10 trung vệ tốt nhất 2018 do CIES bầu chọn.
|
10. Presnel Kimpembe (PSG)
|
9. Medhi Benatia (Juventus)
|
8. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
|
7. Joel Matip (Liverpool)
|
3. Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)
|
2. Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham)
|
1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)
|Danh sách 10 trung vệ tốt nhất 2018 do CIES bầu chọn.