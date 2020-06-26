Đội hình có giá trị khủng nhất Premier League 19/20: Liverpool áp đảo

Đội hình có giá trị khủng nhất Premier League 19/20: Liverpool áp đảo

VOV.VN - Đội hình quy tụ những cầu thủ có giá trị chuyển nhượng cao nhất ở Premier League 2019/2020, Liverpool áp đảo những đối thủ còn lại.
Đội hình quy tụ những cầu thủ có giá trị chuyển nhượng cao nhất ở Premier League 2019/2020 gồm những gương mặt sau:
Thủ môn: Alisson Becker (Liverpool) 64 triệu euro.
Hậu vệ phải: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 89 triệu euro.
Trung vệ: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 72 triệu euro.
Trung vệ: Aymeric Laporte (Man City) 54 triệu euro.
Hậu vệ trái: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) 57 triệu euro.
Tiền vệ: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) 72 triệu euro.
Tiền vệ: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) 72 triệu euro.
Tiền vệ: Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 72 triệu euro.
Tiền đạo: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 108 triệu euro.
Tiền đạo: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 108 triệu euro.
Tiền đạo: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 115 triệu euro./.

Hoàng Yến/VOV.VN

Ảnh Getty Images

