Thủ môn: David De Gea (Áo số 1)
Hậu vệ: Victor Lindelof (Áo số 2)
Hậu vệ: Eric Bailly (Áo số 3)
Hậu vệ: Phil Jones (Áo số 4)
Hậu vệ: Marcos Rojo (Áo số 5)
Tiền vệ: Paul Pogba (Áo số 6)
Tiền vệ: Alexis Sanchez (Áo số 7)
Tiền vệ: Juan Mata (Áo số 8)
Tiền đạo: Romelu Lukaku (Áo số 9)
Tiền đạo: Marcus Rashford (Áo số 10)
Tiền đạo: Anthony Martial (Áo số 11)
Đội hình theo số áo từ 1 đến 11 của MU ở mùa giải 2018/2019
