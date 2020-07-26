Dự đoán kết quả vòng cuối Premier League: Liverpool cán mốc 99 điểm

26/07 22:00 Arsenal 3-1 Watford (Watford sẽ xuống hạng)
26/07 22:00 Burnley 1-0 Brighton
26/07 22:00 Chelsea 2-1 Wolves (Chelsea sẽ dự Champions League)
26/07 22:00 Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham (Tottenham sẽ dự Europa League)
26/07 22:00 Everton 2-1 Bournemouth (Bournemouth sẽ xuống hạng)
26/07 22:00 Leicester 1-1 MU (MU sẽ dự Champions League)
26/07 22:00 Man City 5-0 Norwich (Norwich đã xuống hạng)
26/07 22:00 Newcastle 1-4 Liverpool (Liverpool sẽ kết thúc mùa giải với 99 điểm)
26/07 22:00 Southampton 2-2 Sheffield
26/07 22:00 West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa (Aston Villa sẽ trụ hạng)
BXH Premier League 2019/2020 trước vòng đấu cuối