Dự đoán kết quả vòng cuối Premier League: Liverpool cán mốc 99 điểm

Dự đoán kết quả vòng cuối Premier League: Liverpool cán mốc 99 điểm

VOV.VN - Theo dự đoán kết quả vòng cuối Premier League của Whoscored, Liverpool sẽ đánh bại Newcastle để cán mốc 99 điểm ở mùa giải này.
du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 1

26/07 22:00 Arsenal 3-1 Watford (Watford sẽ xuống hạng)

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 2

26/07 22:00 Burnley 1-0 Brighton

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 3

26/07 22:00 Chelsea 2-1 Wolves (Chelsea sẽ dự Champions League)

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 4

26/07 22:00 Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham (Tottenham sẽ dự Europa League)

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 5

26/07 22:00 Everton 2-1 Bournemouth (Bournemouth sẽ xuống hạng)

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 6

26/07 22:00 Leicester 1-1 MU (MU sẽ dự Champions League)

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 7

26/07 22:00 Man City 5-0 Norwich (Norwich đã xuống hạng)

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 8

26/07 22:00 Newcastle 1-4 Liverpool (Liverpool sẽ kết thúc mùa giải với 99 điểm)

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 9

26/07 22:00 Southampton 2-2 Sheffield

du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 10
26/07 22:00 West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa (Aston Villa sẽ trụ hạng)
du doan ket qua vong cuoi premier league: liverpool can moc 99 diem hinh 11
BXH Premier League 2019/2020 trước vòng đấu cuối

PV/VOV.VN

Theo Whoscored

Từ khóa
dự đoán kết quả premier league dự đoán kết quả ngoại hạng anh kết quả premier league liverpool cán mốc 99 điểm mu dự champions league
GM_PC_ARTICLE_ARTICLE_2

Tin liên quan

Dable_PC_Detail_After_Related

Tin cùng chuyên mục

Video đang được xem nhiều

Tiêu điểm

TIN MỚI TRÊN VOV.VN

Bóng đá

Video

SEA Games 30

Dable_PC_Footer
GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_1
Báo điện tử VOV

Ô tô - Xe máy

Sự kiện nổi bật

Dable_PC_Sidebar_Right_1
GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_5
GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_6
GM_PC_ARTICLE_LEFT_FLOATING
GM_PC_ARTICLE_POPUP
Close