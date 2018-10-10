John Terry và những hậu vệ ghi bàn hàng đầu lịch sử Premier League

10. Dan Petrescu (áo trắng)/ Sheff Wed, Chelsea, Bradford, Southampton/23 bàn thắng.
9. Joleon Lescott/ Everton, Man City, West Brom, Aston Villa/23 bàn thắng.
8. Julian Dicks (số 3)/ West Ham, Liverpool/24 bàn thắng.
7 . William Gallas/ Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham/25 bàn thắng.
6. Steve Watson/ Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, West Brom/26 bàn thắng.
5 . Gary Cahill/ Aston Villa, Bolton, Chelsea/27 bàn thắng.
4 . Ian Harte/ Leeds, Sunderland, Reading/28 bàn thắng.
3 . Leighton Baines/ Wigan, Everton/32 bàn thắng.
2 . David Unsworth/ Everton, West Ham, Portsmouth, Sheff United, Wigan/38 bàn thắng.
1 . John Terry/Chelsea/41 bàn thắng.
