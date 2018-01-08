Lịch thi đấu vòng 23 NHA: Liverpool “đòi nợ” Man City, MU dễ thở

Cập nhật lúc: 11:00 08/01/2018 (GMT+7)

VOV.VN -Ở vòng 23 Ngoại hạng Anh, Liverpool sẽ đụng độ với Man City, trong khi đó MU chỉ phải tiếp đón đội đang rơi vào khủng khoảng- Stoke City.

Trường Giang/VOV.VN
Ảnh Getty
Số trang:

Tin tài trợ

VOV-home-photo-left-160x600