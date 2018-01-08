Lịch thi đấu vòng 23 NHA: Liverpool “đòi nợ” Man City, MU dễ thở

13/01 22h00 West Brom - Brighton
13/01 22h00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
13/01 22h00 Chelsea - Leicester City
13/01 22h00 Watford – Southampton
13/01 22h00 Newcastle - Swansea
13/01 22h00 Huddersfield - West Ham
14/01 0h30 Tottenham - Everton
14/01 20h30 Bournemouth – Arsenal
14/01 23h00 Liverpool - Man City
16/01 03h00 MU - Stoke City
Lịch thi đấu vòng 23 Ngoại hạng Anh 2017/2018.
|
