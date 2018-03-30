Lịch thi đấu vòng 32 Premier League: MU đá đúng “giờ vàng” tối thứ Bảy

Cập nhật lúc: 06:30 30/03/2018 (GMT+7)

VOV.VN - Theo lịch thi đấu vòng 32 Premier League, MU sẽ gặp Swansea đúng khung "giờ vàng" tối thứ Bảy trong khi Chelsea sẽ đại chiến Tottenham vào Chủ nhật.

PV/VOV.VN
Ảnh Getty
Số trang:

Tin tài trợ

VOV_AllPage
VOV-home-photo-left-160x600
VOV-home-photo-balloonads
x