Lịch thi đấu vòng 32 Premier League: MU đá đúng “giờ vàng” tối thứ Bảy

Lịch thi đấu vòng 32 Premier League theo giờ Việt Nam như sau:
31/03 18:30 Crystal Palace - Liverpool
31/03 21:00 Watford - Bournemouth
31/03 21:00 West Brom - Burnley
31/03 21:00 Newcastle - Huddersfield
31/03 21:00 Brighton - Leicester
31/03 21:00 MU - Swansea
31/03 21:00 West Ham - Southampton
31/03 23:30 Everton - Man City
01/04 19:30 Arsenal - Stoke
01/04 22:00 Chelsea - Tottenham
BXH Premier League trước vòng 32
|Lịch thi đấu vòng 32 Premier League theo giờ Việt Nam như sau:
|
31/03 18:30 Crystal Palace - Liverpool
|
31/03 21:00 Watford - Bournemouth
|
31/03 21:00 West Brom - Burnley
|
31/03 21:00 Newcastle - Huddersfield
|
31/03 21:00 Brighton - Leicester
|
31/03 21:00 West Ham - Southampton
|
31/03 23:30 Everton - Man City
|
01/04 19:30 Arsenal - Stoke
|01/04 22:00 Chelsea - Tottenham
|BXH Premier League trước vòng 32