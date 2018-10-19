Lịch thi đấu vòng 9 Premier League: Chelsea - MU đá sớm ngày thứ Bảy

Cập nhật lúc: 14:00 19/10/2018 (GMT+7)

VOV.VN - Trận cầu tâm điểm vòng 9 Premier League giữa Chelsea và MU sẽ diễn ra vào khung giờ sớm ngày thứ Bảy (20/10).

PV/VOV.VN
Ảnh Getty
