Những cầu thủ “đắt khách” nhất tại chuyển nhượng mùa Đông

#1 Thomas Lemar (Monaco)
#2 Malcom (Bordeaux)
#3 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
#4 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
#5 Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)
#6 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
#7 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
#8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
#9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
#10 Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)
#11 Mauro Icardi (Inter)
#12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United)
#13 Lucas Moura (PSG)
#14 Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)
#15 Emre Can (Liverpool)
#16 Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)
#17 Danny Rose (Tottenham)
#18 Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla)
#19 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan)
#20 Joao Mario (Inter)
#21 Javier Pastore (PSG)
|
#3 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
|
#5 Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)
|
#6 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
|
#7 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
|
#8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
|
#9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
|
#10 Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)
|
#12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United)
|
#14 Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)
|
#16 Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)
|
#17 Danny Rose (Tottenham)
|
#18 Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla)
|
#19 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan)