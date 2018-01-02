Những cầu thủ “đắt khách” nhất tại chuyển nhượng mùa Đông

Cập nhật lúc: 20:00 02/01/2018 (GMT+7)

VOV.VN - Tờ Goal đã bầu chọn ra những cầu thủ sẽ là tâm điểm của kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa Đông tới đây.

Trường Giang/VOV.VN
Ảnh Getty
