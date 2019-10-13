Romelu Lukaku lọt top 10 cầu thủ khỏe nhất thế giới trong FIFA 20

10. Alberto Cerri - Cagliari - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh
9. Issa Marega - LB Châteauroux - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh
8. Tomas Petrášek - Raków Częstochowa - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh
7. Obbi Oularé - Standard Liège - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh
6. Niklas Süle - Bayern München - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh
5. Uche Ikpeazu - Heart of Midlothian - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh
4. Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan - 95 chỉ số sức mạnh
3. Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli - 95 chỉ số sức mạnh
2. Wesley - Aston Villa - 95 chỉ số sức mạnh
1. Adebayo Akinfenwa - Wycombe Wanderers - 97 chỉ số sức mạnh