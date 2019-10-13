Tiền đạo Romelu Lukaku lọt top 10 cầu thủ khỏe nhất thế giới trong FIFA 20

Romelu Lukaku lọt top 10 cầu thủ khỏe nhất thế giới trong FIFA 20

VOV.VN - Tiền đạo Romelu Lukaku lọt top 10 cầu thủ khỏe nhất thế giới trong FIFA 20 khi sở hữu chỉ số sức mạnh lên tới 95.
romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 1

10. Alberto Cerri - Cagliari - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 2

9. Issa Marega - LB Châteauroux - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 3

8. Tomas Petrášek - Raków Częstochowa - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 4

7. Obbi Oularé - Standard Liège - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 5

6. Niklas Süle - Bayern München - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 6

5. Uche Ikpeazu - Heart of Midlothian - 94 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 7

4. Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan - 95 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 8

3. Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli - 95 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 9

2. Wesley - Aston Villa - 95 chỉ số sức mạnh

romelu lukaku lot top 10 cau thu khoe nhat the gioi trong fifa 20 hinh 10
1. Adebayo Akinfenwa - Wycombe Wanderers - 97 chỉ số sức mạnh

PV/VOV.VN

Theo EASports

