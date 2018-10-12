Top 10 cầu thủ Anh trẻ nhất từng được triệu tập khoác áo Tam Sư

10. Rio Ferdinand/19 tuổi, 8 ngày.
9. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/18 tuổi, 285 ngày.
8. Luke Shaw/18 tuổi, 236 ngày.
7. Jack Wilshere/18 tuổi, 222 ngày.
6. Marcus Rashford/18 tuổi, 209 ngày.
5. Micah Richards/18 tuổi, 144 ngày.
4. Michael Owen/18 tuổi, 59 ngày.
3 . Raheem Sterling/17 tuổi, 342 ngày.
2 . Wayne Rooney/17 tuổi,111 ngày.
1. Theo Walcott/17 tuổi, 75 ngày.
