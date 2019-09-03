Top 10 CLB bạo chi nhất kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa Hè 2019

Top 10 câu lạc bộ bạo chi nhất kỳ chuyển nhượng mùa Hè 2019 gồm có:
10. Bayern Munich
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 143 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Lucas Hernandez (80 triệu euro từ Atletico Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (35 triệu euro từ VfB Stuttgart), Ivan Perisic (mượn từ Inter Milan), Jann-Fiete Arp (3 triệu euro từ Hamburg), Philippe Coutinho (mượn 8,5 triệu euro từ Barcelona), Mickael Cuisance (12 triệu euro từ Borussia Monchengladbach).
9. Aston Villa
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 148 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Wesley (25 triệu euro từ Club Brugge ), Tyrone Mings (22 triệu euro từ Bournemouth), Douglas Luiz (16 triệu euro từ Manchester City), Matt Targett (15 triệu euro từ Southampton), Tom Heaton (8 triệu euro từ Burnley).
8. Arsenal
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 152 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Nicolas Pepe (80 triệu euro từ Lille), William Saliba (30 triệu euro từ Saint-Etienne), Kieran Tierney (27 triệu euro từ Celtic), David Luiz (8 triệu euro từ Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (6 triệu euro từ Ituano), Dani Ceballos (mượn từ Real Madrid).
7. Sevilla
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 158 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Jules Kounde (25 triệu euro từ Bordeaux), Rony Lopes (25 triệu euro từ Monaco), Munas Dabbur (17 triệu euro từ RB Salzburg), Luuk de Jong (12,5 triệu euro từ PSV), Sergio Reguilon (mượn từ Real Madrid) , Javier Hernandez (8 triệu euro từ West Ham).
6. Man United
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 159 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Harry Maguire (87 triệu euro từ Leicester City), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (55 triệu euro từ Crystal Palace), Daniel James (17 triệu euro từ Swansea City).
5. Inter Milan
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 170 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Romelu Lukaku (80 triệu euro từ Manchester United), Valentino Lazaro (22 triệu euro từ Hertha), Matteo Politano (20 triệu euro từ Sassuolo), Alexis Sanchez (mượn từ Manchester United), Diego Godin (miễn phí từ Atletico Madrid).
4. Juventus
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 192 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Matthijs de Ligt (75 triệu euro từ Ajax ), Danilo (37 triệu euro từ Manchester City ), Cristian Romero (30 triệu euro từ Genova), Luca Pellegrini (22 triệu euro từ Roma), Merih Demirus (18 triệu euro từ Sassuolo), Aaron Ramsey (miễn phí từ Arsenal), Gianluigi Buffon (miễn phí từ PSG), Adrien Rabiot (miễn phí từ PSG).
3. Atletico Madrid
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 247 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Joao Felix (126 triệu euro từ Benfica), Marcos Llorente (30 triệu euro từ Real Madrid), Mario Hermoso (29 triệu euro từ Espanyol), Kieran Trippier (22 triệu euro từ Tottenham).
2. Barcelona
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 255 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Antoine Griezmann (120 triệu euro từ Atletico Madrid), Frenkie de Jong (75 triệu euro từ Ajax), Neto (26 triệu euro từ Valencia), Junior Firpo (18 triệu euro từ Real Betis).
1. Real Madrid
Tổng số tiền mua sắm: 305 triệu euro
Những hợp đồng đáng chú ý: Eden Hazard (100 triệu euro từ Chelsea ), Luka Jovic (60 triệu euro từ Frankfurt), Eder Militao (50 triệu euro từ Porto), Ferland Mendy (48 triệu euro từ Lyon), Rodrygo (45 triệu euro từ Santos), Alphonse Areola (mượn từ PSG).