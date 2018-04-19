Xếp hạng CLB có nhiều cầu thủ lọt vào đội hình PFA nhất 10 năm qua:
=11. Birmingham City – 1 cầu thủ.
=11. Newcastle United – 1 cầu thủ
=11. Portsmouth – 1 cầu thủ
=11. West Ham United – 1 cầu thủ
=9. Aston Villa – 3 cầu thủ
=9. Southampton – 3 cầu thủ
=7. Everton – 4 cầu thủ
=7. Leicester City – 4 bàn thắng
6. Arsenal – 8 cầu thủ
5. Liverpool – 9 cầu thủ
4. Manchester City – 14 cầu thủ
3. Tottenham Hotspur – 18 cầu thủ
2. Chelsea – 20 cầu thủ
1. Manchester United – 23 cầu thủ
