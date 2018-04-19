Xếp hạng CLB có nhiều cầu thủ lọt vào đội hình PFA nhất 10 năm qua

20:00 19/04/2018

VOV.VN - Xếp hạng các CLB có nhiều cầu thủ lọt vào đội hình của PFA (Hiệp hội Cầu thủ Chuyên nghiệp Anh) nhất 10 năm qua, MU không có đối thủ.

Hoàng Yến/VOV.VN
Ảnh Getty Images
