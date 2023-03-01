Nghe & Xem
Dự đoán tỷ số, đội hình xuất phát trận Liverpool - Wolves
Thứ Tư, 10:00, 01/03/2023

VOV.VN - Dự đoán tỷ số, đội hình xuất phát trận đấu bù vòng 7 Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/2023 giữa Liverpool và Wolves diễn ra lúc 03h00 ngày 2/3 theo giờ Việt Nam.

du doan ty so, doi hinh xuat phat tran liverpool - wolves hinh anh 1
PV/VOV.VN
HLV Klopp khiến các cổ động viên Liverpool lo lắng
VOV.VN - Chiến lược gia người Đức cho biết, ông và các học trò không chắc chắn có thể kết thúc Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/2023 trong tốp 4.

Kết quả Ngoại hạng Anh 26/2: Man City thắng đậm, Liverpool gây thất vọng
VOV.VN - Kết quả Ngoại hạng Anh 26/2, Man City thắng đậm Bournemouth, Liverpool gây thất vọng khi bị Crystal Palace cầm hòa.

Vinicius và Benzema rực sáng, Real Madrid thắng "hủy diệt" Liverpool
VOV.VN - Vinicius và Benzema mỗi người ghi cú đúp giúp Real Madrid ngược dòng thắng 5-2 trước Liverpool ở trận lượt đi vòng 1/8 Champions League 2022/2023.

Biếm họa 24h: Liverpool "bất lực" trước Real Madrid
VOV.VN - Biếm họa 24h, Liverpool "bất lực" trước Real Madrid, MU sắp về tay những ông chủ mới.

