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VOV.VN - TAND TP.HCM dự kiến mở phiên tòa sơ thẩm vào ngày 31/7 để xét xử vụ buôn lậu kim cương từ Ấn Độ vào Việt Nam và đưa hối lộ, sau khi phiên xử trước đó phải hoãn theo đề nghị của luật sư.
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https://vid.vov.vn/2026-07/tiktok-chuan-bi-xet-xu-vu-an-xach-tay-hang-tram-vien-kim-cuong-tu-an-do-ve-viet-nam.m3u8
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2026-07/tiktok-chuan-bi-xet-xu-vu-an-xach-tay-hang-tram-vien-kim-cuong-tu-an-do-ve-viet-nam.m3u8
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