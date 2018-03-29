15 tuyển thủ Anh chắc suất dự World Cup 2018 gồm những ai?

15 cầu thủ tuyển Anh chắc suất dự VCK World Cup 2018 theo đánh giá, phân tích của Sky Sport gồm có:
Thủ môn: Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Jack Butland (Stoke City)
Kyle Walker (Man City)
Danny Rose (Tottenham)
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)
Jones Stone (Man City)
Tiền vệ Eric Dier (Tottenham).
Henderson (Liverpool)
Dele Alli (Tottenham)
Lingard (Man United)
Sterling (Man City)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool)
Tiền đạo: Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Vardy (Leicester City)
Rashford (Man United)
