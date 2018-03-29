15 tuyển thủ Anh chắc suất dự World Cup 2018 gồm những ai?

Cập nhật lúc: 10:48 29/03/2018 (GMT+7)

VOV.VN -Theo phân tích của Sky Sport dựa vào phong độ thì có 15 cầu thủ tuyển Anh chắc suất dự VCK World Cup 2018.

Hoàng Yến/VOV.VN
Ảnh Getty Images
Số trang:

Tin tài trợ

VOV_AllPage
VOV-home-photo-left-160x600
VOV-home-photo-balloonads
x