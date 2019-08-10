Danh sách số áo của các cầu thủ MU ở mùa giải 2019/2020

Cập nhật số áo của các cầu thủ MU ở mùa giải 2019/2020

VOV.VN - "Bom tấn" Harry Maguire nhận áo số 5 sau khi gia nhập MU, Anthony Martial nhận áo số 9 sau khi Romelu Lukaku chuyển sang Inter Milan.
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 1
Số 1: David De Gea
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 2
Số 2: Victor Lindelof
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 3
Số 3: Eric Bailly
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 4
Số 4: Phil Jones
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 5
Số 5: Harry Maguire
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 6
Số 6: Paul Pogba
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 7
Số 7: Alexis Sanchez
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 8
Số 8: Juan Mata
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 9
Số 9: Anthony Martial
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 10
Số 10: Marcus Rashford
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 11
Số 12: Chris Smalling
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 12
Số 13: Lee Grant
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 13
Số 14: Jesse Lingard
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 14
Số 15: Andreas Pereira
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 15
Số 16: Marcos Rojo
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 16
Số 17: Fred
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 17
Số 18: Ashley Young
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 18
Số 20: Diogo Dalot
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 19
Số 21: Daniel James
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 20
Số 22: Sergio Romero
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 21
Số 23: Luke Shaw
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 22
Số 24: Timothy Fosu-Mensah
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 23
Số 26: Mason Greenwood
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 24
Số 28: Angel Gomes
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 25
Số 29: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 26
Số 31: Nemanja Matic
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 27
Số 36: Matteo Darmian
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 28
Số 37: James Garner
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 29
Số 38: Axel Tuanzebe
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 30
Số 39: Scott McTominay
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 31
Số 40: Joel Pereira
cap nhat so ao cua cac cau thu mu o mua giai 2019/2020 hinh 32
Số 44: Tahith Chong

PV/VOV.VN

Theo MUFC

Từ khóa
số áo mu số áo mu 2019/2020 danh sách mu số áo mu 2019 cầu thủ mu
GM_PC_ARTICLE_ARTICLE_2

Tin liên quan

Tin cùng chuyên mục

Tiêu điểm

TIN MỚI TRÊN VOV.VN

Bóng đá

Video

Thế giới thể thao

GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_1
Báo điện tử VOV

Ô tô - Xe máy

Sự kiện nổi bật

GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_5
GM_PC_ARTICLE_RIGHT_6
GM_PC_ARTICLE_LEFT_FLOATING
GM_PC_ARTICLE_POPUP
Close