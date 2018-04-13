Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Premier League: MU gặp “mồi ngon” tối Chủ nhật

Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Premier League theo giờ Việt Nam như sau:
14/04 18:30 Southampton - Chelsea
14/04 21:00 Crystal Palace - Brighton
14/04 21:00 Swansea - Everton
14/04 21:00 Burnley - Leicester
14/04 21:00 Huddersfield - Watford
14/04 23:30 Liverpool - Bournemouth
15/04 01:45 Tottenham - Man City
15/04 19:30 Newcastle - Arsenal
15/04 22:00 MU - West Brom
17/04 02:00 West Ham - Stoke
BXH Premier League trước vòng 34
