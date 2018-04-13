Lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Premier League: MU gặp “mồi ngon” tối Chủ nhật

Cập nhật lúc: 21:00 13/04/2018 (GMT+7)

VOV.VN - Theo lịch thi đấu vòng 34 Premier League, MU chỉ phải gặp đội cuối bảng West Brom vào tối Chủ nhật, còn Man City đại chiến Tottenham đêm thứ Bảy.

PV/VOV.VN
Ảnh Zimbio
Số trang:

Tin tài trợ

VOV_AllPage
VOV-home-photo-left-160x600
VOV-home-photo-balloonads
x