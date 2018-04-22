Sốc với danh sách 10 cầu thủ là những “đứa con của thần gió” trong PES

10. Sheraldo Becker (ADO Den Hagg): chỉ số 94
9. Adama Traore (Middlesbrough): chỉ số 94
8. Kyle Walker (Man City): chỉ số 94
7. Theo Walcott (Everton): chỉ số 94
6. Kevin Mbabu (BSC Young Boys): chỉ số 95
5 Hector Bellerin (Arsenal): chỉ số 95
4. Leroy Sane (Man City): chỉ số 95
3. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid): chỉ số 95
2. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): chỉ số 97
1. Usain Bolt (Dortmund): chỉ số 99
Những cầu thủ chạy nhanh nhất trong PES 2018.
|
