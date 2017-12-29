Mourinho và những ứng viên sáng giá có thể thế chỗ Zidane

Chiếc ghế của HLV Zidane đang bị lung lay dữ dội, khi Real thi đấu bết bát ở mùa giải năm nay. Mới đây, Express đã điểm ra những HLV có thể thế chỗ HLV người Pháp ở sân Bernabeu. 1. HLV Pochettino (Tottenham). 2. Carlo Ancelotti (tự do). 3. Laurent Blanc (tự do). 4. Leonardo Jardim (Monaco). 5. Fabio Capello (Jiangsu Suning). 4. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool). 5. Wenger (Arsenal). 6. Luis Figo (tự do). 7. Antonio Conte (Chelsea). 8. Mancini (Zenit St. Petersburg). 9. Jose Mourinho (Man United).

