Siêu máy tính dự đoán Chelsea đánh bại MU ở vòng 9 Premier League

1. Chelsea 3-1 MU.
2. Bournemouth 3-0 Southampton.
3. Cardiff City 1-1 Fulham.
4. Newcastle United 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion.
5. Wolverhampton Wanderer 1-0 Watford.
6. West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur.
7. Manchester City 3-0 Burnley.
8. Huddersfield Town 0-1 Liverpool.
9. Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace.
10. Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City
|
2. Bournemouth 3-0 Southampton.
|
3. Cardiff City 1-1 Fulham.
|
4. Newcastle United 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion.
|
5. Wolverhampton Wanderer 1-0 Watford.
|
6. West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur.
|
7. Manchester City 3-0 Burnley.
|
8. Huddersfield Town 0-1 Liverpool.
|
9. Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace.
|
10. Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City