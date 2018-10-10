Top 10 cầu thủ Anh ghi bàn xuất sắc nhất lịch sử Premier League gồm có:
10. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 120 bàn thắng.
9. Teddy Sheringham (Nott'm Forest, Spurs, Man United, Portsmouth, West Ham) 147 bàn thắng.
8. Les Ferdinand (QPR, Newcastle, Spurs, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton) 149
7. Michael Owen (Liverpool, Newcastle, Man United, Stoke) 150 bàn thắng.
6. Robbie Fowler (Liverpool, Leeds, Man City, Blackburn) 162 bàn thắng.
5. Jermain Defoe (West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth) 163 bàn thắng.
4. Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Man City) 176 bàn thắng.
3. Andy Cole (Newcastle, Man United, B'burn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, S'land) 188 bàn thắng.
2. Wayne Rooney (Everton, Man United) 208 bàn thắng.
1. Alan Shearer (Blackburn, Newcastle) 260 bàn thắng.
|Top 10 cầu thủ Anh ghi bàn xuất sắc nhất lịch sử Premier League gồm có:
|
10. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 120 bàn thắng.
|
9. Teddy Sheringham (Nott'm Forest, Spurs, Man United, Portsmouth, West Ham) 147 bàn thắng.
|
8. Les Ferdinand (QPR, Newcastle, Spurs, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton) 149
|
7. Michael Owen (Liverpool, Newcastle, Man United, Stoke) 150 bàn thắng.
|
6. Robbie Fowler (Liverpool, Leeds, Man City, Blackburn) 162 bàn thắng.
|
5. Jermain Defoe (West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth) 163 bàn thắng.
|
4. Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Man City) 176 bàn thắng.
|
3. Andy Cole (Newcastle, Man United, B'burn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, S'land) 188 bàn thắng.
|
2. Wayne Rooney (Everton, Man United) 208 bàn thắng.
|
1. Alan Shearer (Blackburn, Newcastle) 260 bàn thắng.